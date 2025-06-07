Vignan signs MoU with UGECPL

Live
Visakhapatnam: Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uni Global Edu-cation Consultancy Private Limited (UGECPL) for students to explore higher education opportunities abroad.
Through the MoU, students will get opportunities to participate in in-ternational management education, get global exposure and industri-al projects. More so, students pursuing MBA course will get a chance to listen to lectures delivered by foreign professors along with virtual classes.
UGECPL managing director Rajendra Prasad, college Principal J Sudhakar and Prof SM Murali Krishna of MBA Department men-tioned, “This agreement will be a guide for the future of the students. Our aim is to prepare them to compete in the global market.” Deans, heads of departments, representatives of UGECPL, and faculty members participated in the programme.