VIIT signs MoU with QpiAI India Pvt Ltd

Visakhapatnam: Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology (VIIT), Visakhapatnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with QpiAI India Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based leading quantum technology company, here on Saturday.

The MoU aims to create a platform for collaboration in various areas such as research, innovation and training in the emerging fields of quantum computing and allied technologies. As part of the collaboration, training programmes, joint projects, internships, workshops and knowledge sharing activities will be focused upon. Students and faculty members will get an opportunity to acquire cutting-edge skills in areas such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced technology integration. The MoU was exchanged between VIIT Dean, R&D G Kranthi Kumar and QpiAI, senior director of Quantum Software Srilakshya Priyadarshini.

Speaking on the occasion, guest of honours T Lakshmana Rao, B Omkar Lakshmi Jagan and Satyanarayana Varma stated that industry-academia collaboration is a key in shaping the experts of the future.

VIIT Principal G Sudhakar and Rector V Madhusudhana Rao said that the agreement will further accelerate research, innovation and knowledge dissemination of students and will make Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology a regional leader in quantum computing education and its applications.