Vij Ustav to be biggest carnival

Vijayawada: For the first time ever, Vijayawada is preparing to transform into the Biggest Festive Carnival with the launch of ”Vijayawada Ustav.” This city-wide celebration of culture, devotion, tourism, and entertainment is an initiative by the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada and Shreyas Media, in association with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The festival aims to position Vijayawada as the epicenter of South India’s grand Dussehra celebrations.

The curtain-raiser event for this landmark festival is scheduled for Sunday at Murali Resorts, Poranki.

The Ustav is designed to be an immersive 45-day experience, with a comprehensive schedule of events that will run through the festive season. The festival’s highlights include: Cultural performances showcasing Andhra Pradesh’s rich heritage, Celebrity Music Concerts and Tollywood Promotions, Spectacular Drone Shows and Fireworks on the Krishna riverfront, a Carnival Walk on MG Road, which aims to set a new world record, extensive exhibitions and food courts, traditional arts and devotional programmes. In addition, the festival will feature flagship events such as the Miss Vijayawada Pageant, Vijayawada Idol, and the Agni Awards, along with Social Media Awards and other surprises. A major 45-day exhibition is also planned at Gollapudi Grounds, featuring stalls, rides, and innovation displays.

Organisers emphasise that the Ustav is more than just a festival—it’s the spirit of an entire city coming together. ”This is not just a festival, it is the spirit of an entire city,” organisers stated. ”Through this Utsav, we are creating a legacy — One City. One Celebration. Infinite Memories. This is also an opportunity to showcase Andhra Pradesh on a global stage.”

Actress Samykuta Menen will be the chief guest at the curtain raiser and another actress Divi Vadthya will be the special guest. Manasa Varanasi, Femina Miss India 2020 will be another chief guest.

The curtain-raiser event will be attended by Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, district in-charge minister, Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Gadde Ramamohan, Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao and Sujana Chowdary, NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner S. Dhyan Chandra. Senior officials from various government departments, as well as prominent individuals from Vijayawada, are also expected to grace the event.