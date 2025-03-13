Vijayasai appears before CID, denies involvement

Vijayawada: Former Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy appeared before the CID officials in Mangala-giri on Wednesday in connection with the case filed against him regarding the Kakinada Sea Port issue.

It may be noted that the CID had issued a notice to Vijayasai Reddy, directing him to appear before them in relation to the case filed by K V Rao. Rao alleged that his shares in Kakinada port were forcibly taken over during the YSR Congress Party (YCP) regime. Following these de-velopments, Vijayasai Reddy resigned from both the YSRCP and Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to the media after the interrogation, Vijayasai Reddy stated that he had disclosed the truth to the CID and reiterated that he had no involvement in the Kakinada Sea Port case. He also denied rumors about joining any other political party. He mentioned that the officials had listed him as Accused No. 2 (A-2), a designation that he claimed had become a routine procedure.

Referring to former chief minister Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy explained that his distancing from Jagan was due to a coterie surrounding him, which he claimed was sidelining him. He categorically stated that he had no intention of rejoining the YSRCP.

Reddy further alleged that the coterie around Jagan Mohan Reddy operates with self-interest, preventing others from reaching the former CM unless they stand to benefit. He emphasised that a leader should not blindly follow the advice of his inner circle. He warned that unless Jagan distances himself from this coterie, both his political future and that of the party could be in jeopardy.

Vijayasai Reddy said he had lost his place in Jagan’s inner circle due to the influence of this group and had, therefore, informed Jagan of his decision to leave the party. He firmly ruled out any possibility of returning to YSRCP, dismissing any speculation of a political ‘Ghar Wapsi.’

Interestingly, the YSRCP reacted by saying that Vijayasai Reddy had now become the mouth-piece of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.