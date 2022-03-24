Vijayasai Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi, briefs over Andhra Pradesh issues

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday. After the courtesy call, he discussed with the Prime Minister over the various issues related to Andhra Pradesh. This was revealed by MP Vijayasai Reddy through his Twitter account.

The Rajya Sabha member tweeted by writing, "Met honourable PM Shri @NarendraModi ji today in Delhi and discussed various issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh."

In another tweet, Vijayasai Reddy said this is the first time in the history of the country, a budget grant of Rs. 1 lakh crore was allocated for improving the country's long-standing infrastructure and quality of education.



"For the first time in the history of the nation, our education sector has been allotted a budget grant of Rs. 1 lakh cr. What this means is bolstering the infrastructure and quality of education in the country which was long due," Vijayasai Reddy said in another tweet.

