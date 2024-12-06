Vijayasai Reddy Tweets on leadership in AP, says Pawan Kalyan should take reins

In a series of tweets, YSR Congress Party MP Vijayasai Reddy has stirred the political waters, suggesting that Pawan Kalyan should assume leadership in Andhra Pradesh due to his youth and positive image across the nation. Reddy's comments appear to challenge the effectiveness of current leaders, particularly TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, whom he argues may not be capable of leading effectively at the age of 75.

Reddy's tweet is seen as an attempt to create a rift among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, positioning Kalyan as a viable candidate to lead the state. He contended that the time is ripe for a younger leader to take charge and drive progress in Andhra Pradesh.

Amid these political speculations, Reddy also addressed ongoing controversies regarding the Kakinada port case. He expressed his intent to file a complaint over the issuance of lookout notices without a thorough investigation and demanded a probe that dates back to 1997. He criticized the accusations against him as politically motivated vendetta, questioning the rationale behind them.

In a direct challenge to KV Rao, Reddy questioned the contributions made during his tenure and the motivations behind the complaint's timing, coinciding with Chandrababu Naidu's return to the limelight. He also denied allegations regarding a phone call he supposedly made to Rao about Kakinada Port in May 2020, demanding clear evidence to support such claims.

Reddy's comments have reignited discussions around leadership and accountability in Andhra Pradesh's political landscape, leaving many to speculate about the implications of his provocative statements.



