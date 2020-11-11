Vijayasai Reddy writes to centre to release grants for Municipalities in Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijayasai Reddy wrote a letter to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. In the letter, he requested the central government to expedite the release of Rs 581.60 crore due under grants to municipalities in Andhra Pradesh. Vijayasai Reddy mentioned that the 14th Finance Commission had recommended to the Center to provide grants of Rs 3,635.80 crore for the financial years 2015-16 to 2019-2. He said the entire funds would be used for the creation of civic services and infrastructure such as roads, drainages, water supply, maintenance of government-owned spaces and development of playgrounds in towns and cities. Of the total grants sanctioned by the Finance Commission to the municipalities, Rs 3,054.20 crore has been released so far, he said. Vijayasai Reddy said the AP government has complied with all the rules and regulations required for the release of subsequent grants.

The state government has already submitted exchange documents to the centre regarding the grants released by the centre so far. He also explained that the state government has submitted the audited annual accounts, implementing the three major reforms prescribed by the Finance Commission. He said that various measures have been taken to increase the revenue sources of the municipalities. Vijayasai Reddy explained in the letter to the minister that steps have been taken to ensure that the civil services are at the prescribed level.

He said the AP government had also written a detailed letter to the central government on the same issue. He said that the state government was spending huge sums for the creation of minimum facilities for them, to ensure uninterrupted civil services in the state. However, the state government is facing serious financial difficulties due to the covid epidemic. He appealed to the minister to expedite the release of Rs 581.60 crore in municipal grants. The letter mentioned that the timely release of outstanding grants would help the state government to maintain uninterrupted services.