Vijayawada: 3 flights diverted due to fog

Vijayawada: Thick fog engulfed Krishna district and other parts of the State disrupting vehicular movement on national highways and flight services at Gannavaram airport. Minimum temperatures decreased by 2 to 4 degrees in some parts of the State due to the impact of cold winds.

Low-level north-westerly / northerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh. Because of the winds, shallow fog is likely to occur at isolated places. Stating that minimum temperature has fallen below normal by 2 to 4 degrees in many parts of the State, IMD, Amaravati Director S Stella on Monday said the low temperatures will continue two more days.

On the other hand, thick fog enveloped urban and rural areas of Krishna district for the past few days. Vehicle drivers were facing hardships due to poor visibility on national highways and State highways. The drivers have no option but to drive vehicles slowly to prevent accidents. By 10 am, the fog is gradually disappearing.

Meanwhile, three flights were diverted to other places on Monday due to poor visibility on the runway. Gannavaram Airport Director P Rama Rao said flights coming from Delhi and Bengaluru were diverted to Hyderabad and another flight coming from Hyderabad was diverted to Rajamahendravaram due to poor visibility of the runway.