Vijayawada: Another 100-bed facility for Covid cure soon

Vijayawada: About 100 Covid beds being arranged at the Venue Convention Centre near the GGH will be ready very soon, said Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz said on Sunday.

He said all arrangements are underway for the inauguration of the facility. Imtiaz along with Joint Collector L Siva Sankar and Sub-Collector HM Dhyana Chandra inspected the arrangements being made for Covid patients at the Venue Convention Centre on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the existing Triage Centre at the Dental College will be shifted to Siddhartha Medical College premises very soon to extend the services to Covid patients and asymptomatic.

He said specialist doctors will give suggestions to the Covid patients on taking medicines, home isolation, treatment in the hospitals and Covid care centre. He said asymptomatic patients can get suggestions and guidance from the specialist doctors at the Triage centre.

He said it is in the hands of people to gain victory over Coronavirus and felt the patients should be mentally tough to defeat Covid. He said most Covid patients are of the view joining the hospitals. He informed that 3036 Covid beds were arranged at JNNURM Colony, Gudavalli and other places.

He said Covid patients and asymptomatic can stay at the Covid care centres if they don't have home isolation facilities. He said nutritious food, medicine and treatment will be given free of cost at these centres.

Giving details of the home isolation kits, Collector said 18,500 kits were distributed and 25,000 kits are ready for the distribution.