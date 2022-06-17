Vijayawada: AP pact with Byju's to benefit govt school students

Vijayawada : Taking a new leap in the education field, the State government has signed a pact with Byju's, an internationally renowned education and tech company, to impart quality education to the students of government schools.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar on behalf of the government and Byju's vice-president (public policy) Sushmit Sarkar.

The Chief Minister said that he was elated to partner with Byju's, which could change the lives of poor students and help them learn better. He stated that the quality content provided by Byju's will make it easier for children to understand in the visual medium and help them achieve better results. He said that the initiative will be available for the students studying between class 4 and 10 in all government schools across the State.

The Chief Minister said that tabs will be provided to guide the students who are currently studying in Class 8 and will be appearing for Class X exam in CBSE in 2025. He emphasized on making digital learning methods accessible to the students and impart training for the teachers. He said the government will be distributing the tabs to 4.7 lakh students in September at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Byju's content was available for private schools for Rs 20,000-24,000 per year towards subscription, whereas the government has made it available for free to the students of government schools.

He instructed the officers to implement the programme effectively. He directed the authorities to focus on bringing Byju's content in textbook format in both English and Telugu medium from the next academic year. He asked the officials to install a TV in each classroom under the Nadu-Nedu programme to make visual content accessible to the students. He stressed on imparting quality education especially to the students studying Classes VIII, IX and X for achieving good results.

Byju's CEO Ravindran hailed the Chief Minister for his speed and commitment in transforming the education system to provide quality education to the students.