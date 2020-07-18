X
Vijayawada: APCC demands resignation of Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: In the wake of harsh comments against the State government by the AP High Court (HC) in connection with the contempt of court petition filed by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar, APCC demanded immediate resignation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on moral grounds.

Dr N Tulasi Reddy, working president of APCC in a statement here on Friday recalled that the then Chief Ministers Nilam Sanjiva Reddy in 1964 and Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy in 1992, submitted their resignations when the High Court adversely commented against the nationalisation of bus services and according permission for the dental colleges respectively. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should take a cue from his predecessors and set an example in filing resignation on moral ground.

