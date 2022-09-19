Vijayawada: Applause for 'Nandanar Charitam' dance ballet

Vijayawada(NTR District): Mummineni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham organised Kuchipudi dance ballet 'Nandanar Charitam', at Siddhartha auditorium here.

Nandanar belonged to Adanur and was born in Pulaiya caste (leather maker). He also worked in agricultural fields. He was a staunch Shiva devotee and used to visit many nearby Shiva temples. With his devotion, he attained the great position as 9th Nayanar and merged in Lord Siva in Chidambaram.

Based on Nandanar story, the Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation, Bangalore had presented this dance ballet. The performance of Deepanarayanan Saseendran, Chetan Gangatkar, Roshin Chandran, Raktim Chand, Aarathi Nair, Akshata Sukumaran, Anushmita Bhattacharja, Priyanka Ramachandrayya, Meghana Chandramouli, Anita Rao, Damini Venkatesh, Madhumita Naveen, PK Harini, Reshma, Neelanjan, Sajal and Dhej Kumar was excellent. The choreography was good. Shiva (Natarajaswamy) and Parvathi (Sivakamasundari) dance received appreciation from the gathering.

Venkat Gadepalli script and Swetha Prasad music composition and the performance of the artistes has made the show successful. But due to some technical hurdles like using smoke continuously and the lighting pattern, the expressions and movements of the artistes did not reach the audience. The lighting designer should have observed the stage before using the spotlights since in most of the scenes the lights covered first three rows of audience also.

The organisers felicitated the artistes.