Vijayawada: Bail rejected for Ramesh hospital staff

Vijayawada: The additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge rejected the bail petition filed by the staff of Ramesh Hospital on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that general manager of Ramesh Hospital Dr Kodali Rajagopal Rao, general manager Kurapti Sudarshan and Covid care centre coordinating manager Pallabothu Venkatesh were arrested holding them responsible for the August 9 fire mishap that occurred in the Hotel Swarna Palace which was turned into Covid care centre.

The advocate on behalf of the petitioners contended that that District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) gave permission for setting up Covid care centre in the hotel and the hospital management believed that the hotel management followed the safety measures.

Agreeing with the prosecution argument, the court held that the hospital management which has vast experience in running hospital should have checked the safety measures.

The hospital management could not shirk from their responsibility by simply saying that the DMHO accorded permission, it was said.

Relying on the report submitted by the joint collector, the judge said that there were inadequate fire safety measures and the management did not check the specifications thoroughly.