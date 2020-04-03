Vijayawada: Brakes on trucks leave drivers in lurch

Vijayawada: Undeniably, transport sector has been badly affected in the state due to the lockdown being implemented in the state in view of the breakout caused by Covid-19 in the country. Nearly 3 lakh drivers and cleaners in the state have lost their livelihood due to the stalling of transport activity. There are nearly three lakh trucks, both mini and heavy, in the state which provide employment to almost three lakh drivers and cleaners in the state. But the lockdown announced by the Central government 10 days ago has left drivers and cleaners in financial mess.



Though exemption is given for trucks carrying essential commodities like milk, gas cylinders, fish, eggs, prawn, vegetables, groceries etc, only two per cent of trucks are plying on the roads. Inter-state check-posts and inter-district connecting points on the highways and state highways are blocked. Hence, police are not allowing trucks to come on roads.

More than 20 lakh workers either directly or indirectly depend on transport sector. Each truck provides livelihood to eight to 10 persons, who work as drivers, cleaners, mechanics, body building workers like electricians, carpenters, welders, painters, etc., Due to halting of body building activity in Vijayawada Auto Nagar, thousands of workers are left with no work. Transport sector plays important role in transportation of agriculture produce in the state, said Y V Eswara Rao, general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association. He said only two per cent trucks are plying on the roads since they were carrying essential commodities. He felt the truck drivers and cleaners have no option but to wait for a few more weeks to restart their engines.

K Suresh, a truck driver in Krishna Lanka, Vijayawada, said the drivers and mechanics will suffer more if lockdown continues for more than a month or two.