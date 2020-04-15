Vijayawada: Collector A Md Imtiaz conducted Review meeting by maintaining social distance

Vijayawada: District Collector A Md Imtiaz conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Civil Supplies Department at his camp office here by maintaining social distance on Tuesday.

The ration cardholders would be given coupons to collect free ration with date and time to avoid rush at the ration shops.

The cardholders in the containment zones would be supplied ration through volunteers, he said.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, VMC commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, sub collector HM Dhyana Chandra, Civil supplies district manager K Rajyalakshmi, district civil supplies officer Sobhan Babu and other officials were present.