Vijayawada: Commissioner of police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspects arrangements at Rythu Bazaar

Vijayawada: Commissioner of police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao visited Rytu Bazaar at the Municipal Corporation stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar on Sunday. He inspected the arrangements made for sale of vegetables and spoke to consumers.

He suggested that the consumers maintain social distance and help the police to enforce lockdown in the city. He said lockdown and social distance are the best options to check the spread of coronavirus.

He spoke to the police and made suggestions to check the people loitering on the roads. The police announced relaxation of lockdown from 6 am to 1 pm to enable the people to purchase provisions or to attend personal work.