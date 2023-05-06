Vijayawada: Cyclone Mocha to skip Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada : The Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert for a potential cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha is set to form in the Bay of Bengal from Saturday onwards. Though the cyclone would skip Andhra Pradesh, it could cause widespread damage to houses and property in West Bengal and Odisha. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rains.

All these states have been put on high alert. The local disaster response teams have been readied to respond in case of an emergency. The IMD has also issued advisories to the fishermen to stay away from the high seas till May 11. The depression is expected to intensify on May 8 and is later expected to form a deep depression and move towards the central Bay of Bengal, where it will develop into a cyclonic storm on May 9. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a high-level meeting with authorities and discussed precautionary measures to be taken.