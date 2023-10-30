Vijayawada: Devotees rush witnessed at Durga temple

Vijayawada: A huge number of devotees including Bhavanis visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam on Sunday.

Snapanabhishekam and other cleansing activities were conducted as the temple was closed on Saturday evening in view of the Rahugrastha Pakshika Chandra Grahanam (partial lunar eclipse). The temple doors were opened on Sunday morning at 3 am. According to temple officials, as many as 40,000 devotees visited the temple on Sunday. After having the glimpse of the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga, many pilgrims participated in Nitya Arjitha Sevas like Laksha Kumkumarchana, Sri Chakaranvaranchana, Chandi Homa, Santhi Kalyanam and others.

Meanwhile, a devotee B Sathish Kumar belonging to Hyderabad offered 113 grams of gold Mutyala Haram to the goddess for Alanakar purpose.

Similarly, N Praveen Kumar of Vijayawada donated Rs 1 lakh for Nitya Annadanam Scheme.