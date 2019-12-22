Vijayawada: Divinity on Wheelchairs gets standing ovation

Vijayawada: Curtains were raised for the two-day-long 'Amaravathi Nrithyotsav-2019' an Indian dance festival organised by the Nataraj Music and Dance Academy at Sidhartha Auditorium here on Saturday. The festival commenced with the Kannada kriti "Pradosha Samayadi" by the team members of Parinithi Kala Kendra, Sagar, Karnataka.

The artistes Smithi Gopal, Sanjana RS and Chaitanye SM performed well and enthralled the audience. The team also excellently in presenting "Chirmi" Rajasthani folk dance and Punjab State folk dance "Bhangra". Niharika, Ishwarya, Panchari, Pragna RS, Ishwarya VS, Chandana L and Sahana Palik were among the team. The Parinithi was led by Gopal M.

Another dance performance "Mohiniyattam" was showcased by Appukuttan Swaralayam from Kerala State. The team consisting of Nirmukutha Arun, Anjithi Nambesam, Sree Rekha G Nair and Sruthy S presented 'varnam'. A spectacular presentation was given by the team.

An excellent presentation was given by the team of 'We are One' from New Delhi. The team consisting of physically-disabled persons but they have performed just like normal performers. They performed three items like 'Divinity on Wheelchairs', 'Sivastotram' and 'Maa Tujhe Salam'.

The team members Gulshan, Hessian, Vijay, Harbir, Arjun, Priya, Karuna and Lakshmi gave astonishing performance on wheelchairs. The spectators present in the auditorium gave a standing ovation to the entire team for their show.

Kalamandalam Bala Subrahmanian from Kerala gave demonstration on 'Navarasa' and a short piece on 'Kathakali' and impressed the audience.

The festival was inaugurated by Ilapuram Sushma, Amaravathi Nrithyostsav chairperson and chief guest Ilapuram Raja, Andhra Pradesh Information Commissioner. The event was ably conducted by BR Vikram Kumar.