Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business

Live
Just In
In a significant announcement, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anand Rao Patil conveyed that the Government of India has officially launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' mission to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat mission. The initiative commenced on September 14 and is set to run until October 2.
DRM Patil emphasized the importance of the mission in promoting sanitation and cleanliness across the country. He invited citizens to actively participate in various activities organized under the campaign, which aims to enhance the overall cleanliness and hygiene standards in public spaces.
The DRM said that they are identifying the areas where the cleanliness is ignored and trying to carry out the cleaning. He said that the cleanliness should be inculcated in daily life. The DRM handed over bags to the passengers at Railway station.