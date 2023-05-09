Vijayawada: Drop cases filed against teachers, demands APJAC-Amaravati

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Demanding to drop the cases that were registered against teachers and APJAC-Amaravati leaders, the NTR district branch submitted a representation to district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao here on Monday. APJAC-Amaravati chairman D Eswar, general secretary Y Srinivasa Rao and others met the Collector and submitted their representation.

Later speaking with the media, the APJAC-Amaravati chairman said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) after coming into power, however, he didn’t fulfil his promise even after four years.

In this situation, government employees and teachers organised State-wide agitations demanding the government to abolish CPS and other genuine demands of teachers a year ago, he said. Keeping this in view, the State government is trying to humiliate and harass teachers with irrelevant guidelines. Further, the chairman said the senior officers in education department are suspending teachers on pitiful reasons for which they are not responsible such as students not wearing shoes or uniforms or not maintaining worksheets. Surprisingly, the authorities were instantly suspending teachers and initiating disciplinary action against them without even seeking their explanation, he lamented.

Hence, the APJAC–Amaravati is demanding the government to withdraw the criminal cases and bind over cases filed against the teachers who participated in agitations last year for the abolition of CPS, he said.

Before submitting a representation to Collector Dilli Rao, JAC leaders staged a demonstration on the premises of the Collectorate and raised slogans against the State government.