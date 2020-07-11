Vijayawada: FAPCCI to organise webinar on export business

Vijayawada: With an intention of promoting exports, the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a week-long webinar from July 13 to train and encourage entrepreneurs in various facets of exports, according to Shaik Sahabuddin, programme coordinator of FAPCCI.



He said in a statement here on Saturday that once the country emerges from the shadows of the Covid19 pandemic, the exports would kick-start and the entrepreneurs need to try hard to gain global market share. It is high time the entrepreneurs concentrated on improving safety compliance and quality of goods to create their own mark in the market, he said.

In a bid to encourage entrepreneurs the webinar would be organised to dispel their doubts regarding the exports.

Sahabuddin said that as per the analysis of the Union Ministry of Commerce, there would be good prospect for exports in medical, textiles, electronics, toys, plastics, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and processed food items. Already many companies in MSME sector started focusing exclusively on exports to the global market.

The web-based sessions would be conducted every day from 4 pm to 6 pm from July 13 to July 18 which could be attended by anyone including merchant exporters, manufacturers and service providers.

The entrepreneurs might learn various things including why export business, how to do it, opportunities in export business, what licenses are required, the delivery terms and payment terms, how much investment is required, the government policies and others.

For registration the entrepreneurs may contact Sahabadduin at 8309306291.