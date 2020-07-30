Vijayawada: Finish works for distribution of house site pattas, officials told

Vijayawada: Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha has directed the officials to complete the preparations for the distribution of 70,000 house site pattas to the poor in the city.

She conducted a meeting with the officials on Wednesday and discussed the arrangements being made for the distribution of house site pattas, layout works and other arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, JC said layout are being made in 1333 acres land in the district. She said the officials have identified 67447 beneficiaries in four mandals of the city and suggested that the officials should have clarity about the layouts, beneficiaries, area of the site etc.

Sub-collector HM Dhyana Chandra and tahsildars of the four mandals attended the meeting.