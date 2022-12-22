Vijayawada: Govt adopting cautious approach towards Covid

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare J Nivas on Wednesday said that the State government was adopting a cautious approach towards Covid.

In a press release here, he said that they have been observing the situation from time to time. The State government was ready to tackle any eventuality with sufficient manpower, number of beds, drugs and oxygen, he said in the wake of sudden spurt in cases in some countries.

The Commissioner said that arrangements were being made for genome sequencing tests in the State. During the last 50 days (Since November) 30,440 samples were tested, 130 were found to be positive. The positivity rate is 0.42%, and all the cases were identified to be that of Omicron, he informed.

He also said 29 labs were available across the State and added that oxygen and ICU beds were already set up in government hospitals. He informed that rapid kits and medicines were also made available at all hospitals and YSR Health clinics.

He said that as per the Central government's instructions, the State government was following a fivefold strategy such as test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour to contain the transmission of Covid.

Sufficient stocks of drugs and home isolation kits were made available at all district drug stores.