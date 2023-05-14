Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Vijayawada: Huge response to Raja Syamala Yagam says Minister Kottu Satyanarayana
Satyanarayana says the yagam is being conducted for the wellbeing and development of state
Vijayawada : Minister for endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that the department has been organising Raja Syamala Yagam reached second day on Saturday will be continued till May 17 for the development of state in all sectors. He said that there was huge response from people to the Yagam which is being organised for the first time in the country.
The endowments minister said the yagam is being performed in 108 homakundams under the guidance of 500 ritviks and 300 purohits. Arrangements have been made for the people to witness the yagam. The endowments department has been distributing prasadams to devotees. Cultural programmes will be organised from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm and pravachanams will be conducted from 7.30 pm. Commissioner of endowments R Satyanarayna is also present.