Vijayawada: Huge response to Raja Syamala Yagam says Minister Kottu Satyanarayana

Endowments minister K Satyanarayana speaking to media at the venue of Raja Syamala Yagam 

Satyanarayana says the yagam is being conducted for the wellbeing and development of state

Vijayawada : Minister for endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that the department has been organising Raja Syamala Yagam reached second day on Saturday will be continued till May 17 for the development of state in all sectors. He said that there was huge response from people to the Yagam which is being organised for the first time in the country.

The endowments minister said the yagam is being performed in 108 homakundams under the guidance of 500 ritviks and 300 purohits. Arrangements have been made for the people to witness the yagam. The endowments department has been distributing prasadams to devotees. Cultural programmes will be organised from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm and pravachanams will be conducted from 7.30 pm. Commissioner of endowments R Satyanarayna is also present.

