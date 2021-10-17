Vijayawada: Huge rush of Bhavani devotees at Kanaka Durga temple

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri witnessed unprecedented rush of Bhavanis on Saturday. Thousands of Bhavanis from different parts of the State arrived in the city for the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga and seek her blessings.

Hundreds of vehicles were parked on Krishna Lanka highway, Bhavanipuram and other parts of the city. The Pandit Nehru Bus Station and railway station witnessed heavy rush since Friday night as thousands of Bhavani wearing traditional red colour shirts and red saris arrived in Vijayawada.

They had a holy bath at Krishnaveni Ghat under the showers arranged by the district administration. Very long queue lines were witnessed from Canal road and the rush continued till night. The district administration cancelled the VIP darshan for two days on Saturday and Sunday in the backdrop of heavy rush of devotees.

The temple administration has made it clear the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana will not be allowed at the temple premises. Hundreds of police were drafted for the duty near the queue lines and other places to prevent stampede. It is expected the rush will continue two more days. Traffic was blocked on Krishnalanka highway for two hours on Saturday morning due to the arrival of hundreds of vehicles from various parts of the State.

The APSRTC has made arrangements for special services to take the passengers to their destinations. The RTC officials said that special buses were operated to meet the rush. RTC staff alerted the passengers time and again to follow Covid rules.

Many Bhavani devotees started visiting the presiding deity on Dasara, the Vijayadashami day on Friday. The Durga Ghat turned into red with devotees wearing the traditional red dress. All Prasadam counters were very busy with devotees.

The annual Teppotsavam was performed with religious fervour and gaiety at Durga Ghat in krishna River on Friday, the last day of the Dasara celebrations.

Special prayers were held on Hamsa Vahanam which was decorated and illuminated. As steady inflows continue into River Krishna, the entry of devotees was restricted and special passes were issued to select VIPs, endowments department officials, priests and others.