Vijayawada: Independence Day tableaus highlight fight against pandemic

Vijayawada: Tableaus displayed by the state government on the occasion of Independence Day focused to create awareness on Covid-19 and the fight against the pandemic.

The vehicles showcased during the celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium here attracted the viewers and highlighted the efforts being made to check the spread of disease in the state.

The state government has given top priority to Covid related tableaus by allotting four out of the total 10 tableaus designed for the celebrations.

Tableaus displayed on testing of Covid suspects, contact tracing, door to door survey to trace asymptomatic persons, infrastructure facilities being arranged for the patients under Naadu-Nedu scheme in the hospitals, home isolation, physical distance, 104 and 108 ambulances, etc., have attracted the audience.

The state government is conducting 60,000 to 70,000 Covid tests per day and so far completed 27 lakh tests.

Door-to-door survey by medical and health department, Asha workers, village and ward volunteers have also giving fruitful results. Steps being taken to check the spread of virus by declaring containment zones, clusters, red zone yielded good results.

Tableaus also highlighted the Telemedicine and creation of awareness on treatment facilities available in the hospitals.

On the other hand, the state government has decided to create awareness in Vijayawada, Guntur and Tenali on Covid-19 with the help of tableaus.

The tableaus were displayed to the people on the main roads of Vijayawada and Guntur cities and Tenali town.

In Vijayawada, CM's principal secretary Praveen Prakash and commissioner of Information and Public relations department T Vijay Kumar Reddy flagged them off at the IGMC stadium. The tableaus passed via MG Road, Ramavarappadu ring, Eluru road and again reached Varadhi junction and left for Guntur city.