Vijayawada: Likeminded artistes need to join hands to overcome crisis

Vijayawada: Educated youngsters are searching for white collar jobs in the present world. But surprisingly youth are showing interest on stage, which is a good sign for Telugu theatre. May be due to passion on theatre or because it is a stepping stone for big or small screen.

Lahari and Amruthavarshini are among in that group who studied B Tech and MBA respectively. These two girls have chosen theatre as their career. 'The Hans India' interacted with the two stars of Telugu theatre to know what their reaction is during this Covid-19.

Lahari said that this vacation due to Covid has shown great impact on their lives. "I used to give minimum 15 to 20 performances per month, which will give sufficient earnings for my family to live apart from my husband's earnings. He is running a photo studio.

That business also badly affected in this pandemic period. However, I didn't lose my confidence because this worst situation is not only for me but to entire world," Lahari said.

She also felt that Covid has taught many lessons like saving money for tomorrow and help to others.

Amrutha also expressed same feelings but in a different way. She said that drama is a passion and also livelihood for the female artistes but not for armature male artistes.

She also said that any break comes during the career it will become very difficult for female artistes to withstand. She added that this Covid-19 has made us to think for better future.

Lahari and Amrutha confirmed that they are planning for ventures related to theatre and project reports are under preparation.

They also said that if likeminded female artistes joined that would like to start a small scale industry which will not only help for them in hard days but also to extend helping hand to needy artistes.