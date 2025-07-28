Vijayawada Metro Rail Project: Tenders Invited for 38.4 Km Phase 1 Construction

Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has invited tenders for the Vijayawada Metro Rail Project. These tenders have been called under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model.

In Phase 1, metro construction will take place along two corridors covering a total of 38.4 km.

Corridor 1 : From Nehru Bus Stand to Gannavaram Bus Stand

: From Nehru Bus Stand to Gannavaram Bus Stand Corridor 2: From Bus Station to Penamaluru

As part of Corridor 1, a 4.7 km double-decker flyover will also be constructed. The project will include 32 metro stations and one underground metro station.

It is already known that tenders have also been invited for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project.