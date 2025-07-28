  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Metro Rail Project: Tenders Invited for 38.4 Km Phase 1 Construction

Representation Image
x

Representation Image

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has invited EPC tenders for the Vijayawada Metro Rail Phase 1 project covering 38.4 km across two corridors. The project includes 32 stations, one underground station, and a 4.7 km double-decker flyover.

Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has invited tenders for the Vijayawada Metro Rail Project. These tenders have been called under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model.

In Phase 1, metro construction will take place along two corridors covering a total of 38.4 km.

  • Corridor 1: From Nehru Bus Stand to Gannavaram Bus Stand
  • Corridor 2: From Bus Station to Penamaluru

As part of Corridor 1, a 4.7 km double-decker flyover will also be constructed. The project will include 32 metro stations and one underground metro station.

It is already known that tenders have also been invited for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick