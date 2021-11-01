Vijayawada: MLC polls to 3 seats on November 29

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India released the schedule in New Delhi for conducting elections to the MLC posts in the quota of the legislators in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday.

It may be recalled that BJP state president Somu Veerraju, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Mohmmad Sharif and MLC Chinna Govinda Reddy completed their tenure on May 31.

In Andhra Pradesh there has been a hectic activity to secure MLC posts in the vacant positions.

Former MLA Marri Rajasekhar is the most likely candidate for the MLC post as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured him in the past for the same.

Among the probable candidates, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu is the senior leader in the YCP.

The word has been going around that this time government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is expected to get the MLC post in order to induct him into the cabinet.

The notification would be issued on November 9 for the three MLCs in Andhra Pradesh. Nominations would be received till November 16 and the scrutiny would be undertaken on November 17. The candidates may withdraw their nominations by November 22.

The election would be conducted on November 29 and the counting would be taken up on the same day.