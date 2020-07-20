Vijayawada: Mother, younger brother held for man's murder

Vijayawada: Hanuman Junction police arrested a woman and her younger son for alleged murder of her elder son, who had been harassing the two for want of property. Unable to bear the harassment, the woman allegedly murdered her son by smashing the head with pestle in Bommaluru village of Bapulapadu mandal on July 16.

According to Hanuman Junction police, Kolli Santi Sri, 48, of Bommaluru village along with her younger son Kolli Pradeep Chandu,26,had killed the elder son Anand Babu, aged 29 years. The police arrested Shanti Sri and Pradeep on Sunday.

After the death of husband Kolli Radhakrishna long time ago, Santhi Sri had brought up the two sons Anand Babu and Pradeep Chandu. Later, she distributed one acre land to two sons equally half acre each.

After some time, Anand Babu had started harassing mother and younger son two sell the remaining two acres land and give him for his expenses. Anand had no job and had bad habits. He married to Chatla Siva Durga of Bapulapadu mandal and she deserted him due to harassment.

Shanti Sri and younger son have been living separately for the past few years. On July 13, Anand had a dispute with mother and brother and tried to pour boiling ghee on the face of the mother. Luckily, she escaped from the ghastly attack.

He had dispute with mother again on July 16 and threatened to kill both mother and brother. Vexed with the attitude of the younger brother and mother Shanti Sri finally decided to eliminate Anand and brutally smashed his head with pestle while he was asleep on July 16 and fled from Bommaluru village.

Durga, the wife of Anand, lodged a complaint to the Hanuman Junction police on the murder of her husband. Junction Circle inspector D Venkata Ramana arrested the duo and said on Sunday they will be produced in the court. Hanuman Junction Sub inspector of police Sk Basha, Veeravalli SI N Chantibabu and other police took part in the investigation.