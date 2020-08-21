Vijayawada Municipal Corporation celebrates winning of Swacch Survekshan award

Vijayawada: Collective efforts of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the denizens helped the city to bag fourth place in Swacch Survekshan award announced by the Union government on Thursday.



Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, which got 12th place in 2019 is now able to get fourth place by jumping eight places in one year due to the collective efforts of officials, staff and sanitation workers, NGOs and most importantly denizens.

The VMC staff was in jubilation mood with the achievement and gathered at the VMC office after announcement of the award.

The Union government announced awards after verifying various parameters.

Indore of Madhya Pradesh topped the country with first place for the fourth successive year. Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh regularly monitored and guided the staff on keeping the city clean.

Segregation of dry garbage and wet garbage and recycling of plastic at the Singh Nagar dumping yard and other measures taken by the civic body yielded good results.

District collector Md Imtiaz, who is the special officer of the VMC has launched mega campaign for the ban of single use plastic and River Krishna purification programme. Both programmes evoked huge response from the people.

Door-to-door collection of garbage and shifting of garbage from dumping yard to Patapadu and other initiatives taken by VMC yielded good results. VMC officials and staff celebrated the achievement of the city, which has population of more than 10 lakh.











