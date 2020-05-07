Vijayawada: Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao warns loiters of action

Vijayawada: City Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said 273 persons under the limits of the Police Commissionerate were infected with coronavirus and 103 of them recovered from the virus and discharged from the hospitals.

He said 10 persons died and the remaining infected persons are undergoing treatment at the Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College and the Covid-19 hospital in the city.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he made it clear that the spread of coronavirus can be checked by strictly sticking to the lockdown rules and taking precautions like staying at home. He said the third phase of lockdown is implemented very strictly in the city and warned that the youth loitering on the roads in Krishnalanka were taken to quarantine centres and the same rule would be applied to anyone who were found on roads.

Referring to containment clusters, he said 24 areas were declared as containment clusters under the limits of the Police Commissionerate. He said essential commodities are distributed to the people in the Red Zone areas and asked them not to come out of their homes till the lock down period is ended.

He said people who are participating in the Covid-19 duties can attend the duties without obstructions from the police and bank customers have to show either passbook or ATM card while going to the bank.