Vijayawada: Rs2.32 lakh certificates issued under Jagananna Suraksha

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said the State government’s prestigious programme ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ was successfully implemented in the district and so far 2,32,401 certificates have been distributed to the people and completed surveys in 4.2 lakh households.

He held a press meet at his office here on Wednesday to explain the progress of Jagananna Suraksha in the district. He said gram/ward volunteers and the officers concerned were visiting every house to identify the problems and had resolved them within a short period. Due to the efforts of all the officers concerned, people were handed over various certificates. The Collector said 10,671 volunteers belonging to 605 Sachivalayam in 16 mandals, and five municipalities including Vijayawada Municipal Corporation have participated in the programme and created awareness among people over this. “So far Jagananna Suraksha camps were completed under 449 Sachivalayams. Volunteers completed surveys of 4,02,986 households and registered 2,65,789 services and issued tokens. During this campaign, 2,32,401 certificates were issued to the people,” he informed.

Dilli Rao said that 97,154 integrated certificates, 89,206 income certificates, 10,177 ROR 1B certificates, 10,105 re-issuance of integrated certificates, and 8,272 computerised Adangal certificates have been issued to the respective beneficiaries.