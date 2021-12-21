Vijayawada: SCR extends free high-speed wi-fi at all railway stations

Vijayawada: South Central Railway has extended free high speed Wi-Fi to rail users at railway stations of the zone except halt stations which figure out to a huge total of 588 railway stations.

Around 6,000 route kms of SCR network is now covered with optical fibre cable (OFC) to accomplish this huge task, turning railway stations into hubs of digital inclusion.

The 588 stations which have been provided with wi-fi facility include 30 major non-suburban grade stations and 558 medium and small stations.

With this all stations of SCR (except halt category stations) are now extended with free high speed wi-fi facility.

Public visiting railway stations can use this facility for streaming high definition (HD) videos, download movies, songs, games, and dooffice work online. Students and other competitive exam aspirants from remote locations with limited access to internet, can use the station wi-fi facilities for their preparations. Passengers are also using this facility for leveraging entertainments on their personal devices.

Feedback from passengers at major stations across South Central Railway at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, Nanded and others indicate excellent connectivity, seamless data access and great facility for the passengers. The free wi-fi services, designed to offer the best internet experience to rail users, is accessible by any user who has a smart phone with working mobile connection. The wi-fi is free for the first 30 min of usage every day at 1 mbps speed; thereafter passenger has option to extend the same by paying nominal user charges through online mechanism.

General Manager of the SCR Gajanan Mallya congratulated the officials of signal and telecommunication department, Rail Tel and all other staff who have put in their efforts for achieving this task. He opined that free high-speed wi-fi will surely help the passengers in all ways like entertainment, information, knowledge, communication and skills.