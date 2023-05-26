Vijayawada: Sportswear distributed to summer camp students

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Sportswear was distributed to the students, who are actively participating in Summer Sports Camps, being organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) at Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Zilla Parishad High School at Patamata here on Friday.

High School headmaster KA Prem Sagar distributed the sportswear to sportspersons sponsored by Industries Department Assistant Director M Madhu and Advocate Koneru Rajesh. About 100 students are taking part in this summer coaching camp. Basketball, Sepak Takraw and Handball coaching camps are being conducted this year in this school.

High school Physical Education Teachers S Ramesh and L Durga Rao are conducting these camps for the past few days.

Speaking on the occasion, headmaster KA Prem Sagar said that playing sports and games would improve physical fitness among students. Outstanding sportspersons would get reservations in higher education and job recruitment, he added.

Advocate Koneru Rajesh said students would be developed if they maintain discipline in sports. Summer coaching camps are helpful to create awareness of playing sports and games among students, he said. Industries Department Assistant Director M Madhu said students should show sportsmen spirit whether they win or lose in the competitions. He praised coaches Akash, Satish, Danel, and Eswar for giving coaching to students. NTR DSA Basketball Coach S Santosh Kumar and others were present.