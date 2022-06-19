Vijayawada: State team to participate in Sub-Juniors Rowing Nationals

Vijayawada : (NTR District) Andhra Pradesh Rowing Association (APRA) has selected under-15 boys and girls teams for 23rd sub-junior National Rowing Championship to be held in Dal Lake in Srinagar from June 20 to 26.

The following players selected for the boys team. P Roshan (Sri Chaitanya MPL&IPL, Kanuru); Dhanush (Green Field School International, East Godavari); and Hari Harshita and Sahashra (both from Atkinsons Sr Secondary School, Vijayawada).

The APRA conducted selection trials in River Krishna and selected the talented players. Later, the State association organised a coaching camp in Krishna with the support of Amaravati Boating Club.

According to AP Rowing Association general secretary Captain VV Rao both boys and girls team rowers were picked from the summer coaching camp held at Gokaraju Ganga Raju swimming pool.

He hoped that the boys and girls teams would get good results in the sub-junior nationals. He further said that Aqua Devils Swimming Club life members Akula Srinivasa Rao, S Ramesh and C Bhavani gave good support to the coaching camp. Jayaprakash is the manger for the tour.