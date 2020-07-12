Vijayawada: Surge in coronavirus positive cases

Vijayawada: Coronavirus positive cases crossed 2500 mark in Krishna district and most of the cases are from Vijayawada city. During the last 24 hours from Saturday morning to Sunday, 206 new positive cases reported in the district. There is steady increase of positive cases in the district for the last three days. On Friday, 80 new cases were reported followed by 123 cases the next day (Saturday). Now, the cases jumped to 206 on Sunday and it indicates the gravity of the situation. Still 959 active cases are in the district and 1465 patients discharged from the Covid-19 hospitals. The state government and the district administration are trying to create awareness on using masks and maintaining physical distance to check the spread of Coronavirus. There is mixed reaction from the public on it.



On one side many people are using masks and taking precautions not to get infected with Coronavirus. Similarly, a large number of people particularly the youth, daily wage workers, construction workers, petty vendors etc are not using masks and not taking measures to get infected from virus. They are also least bothered about the physical distance. Now, Coronavirus spread to every nook and corner of the city.

In April and May, most of the cases were reported from nearly 10 areas, which include Krishnalanka, Ranitgari Thota, one town, Ajit Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram, Machavaram, Currency Nagar, Auto Nagar etc. Now, the scenario changed and new cases are reported from almost all areas of the city. Cases are registered from areas like Moghalrajpuram, Siddhartha Nagar, Governorpet, Satyanarayanapuram, Hanuman Pet and Gandhi Nagar. Hanuman Pet is one of the important commercial areas in the city with scores of transport offices, footwear showrooms, hospitals, lodges, hotels, commercial shops. Workers work in these areas and live in other residential areas. Though there are very less residential homes in these areas, the cases are being reported in Gandhi Nagar and Hanuman Pet. Keeping in view of the gravity of the situation, most traders in the city are closing shops early compared to pre-Covid times i.e., before implementation of the lockdown. Supermarkets, big departmental stores, shopping malls are asking customers to wear mask and cultivating habit of using sanitizers.

Number of persons attending for the Covid-19 tests are gradually increasing and people are even standing 3-4 hours in queue lines to go for Covid-19 tests, which is conducted free of cost by the Government. Medical and Health department is giving Covid-19 test reports in 24 hours in most cases.