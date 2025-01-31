Live
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
- OPPO Reno13 Series launched in India with AI-Ready Cameras & MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Just In
Vijayawada: TB awareness campaign organised
Vijayawada: An awareness programme was held at the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) on Thursday as part of the 100-day Intensifying...
Vijayawada: An awareness programme was held at the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) on Thursday as part of the 100-day Intensifying Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Campaign and to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
AD In-charge, RARI Dr B Venkateswarlu provided an overview of the TB campaign and efforts to eliminate leprosy in the state. An informative session was led by Dr J Usha Rani, the District Leprosy, AIDS, and TB Eradication Officer for NTR District. Dr Usharani spoke on the 100-Day Tuberculosis Disease Elimination Campaign & Leprosy Elimination Awareness programmes. Dr AJV Sai Prasad, Research Officer, explained the importance of eliminating TB and leprosy. Dr M Rathod, Medical Officer at CHC Rajiv Nagar, covered aspects of TB prevention.