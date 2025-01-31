Vijayawada: TB awareness campaign organised

Vijayawada: An awareness programme was held at the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) on Thursday as part of the 100-day Intensifying Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Campaign and to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

AD In-charge, RARI Dr B Venkateswarlu provided an overview of the TB campaign and efforts to eliminate leprosy in the state. An informative session was led by Dr J Usha Rani, the District Leprosy, AIDS, and TB Eradication Officer for NTR District. Dr Usharani spoke on the 100-Day Tuberculosis Disease Elimination Campaign & Leprosy Elimination Awareness programmes. Dr AJV Sai Prasad, Research Officer, explained the importance of eliminating TB and leprosy. Dr M Rathod, Medical Officer at CHC Rajiv Nagar, covered aspects of TB prevention.