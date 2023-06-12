Vijayawada: TDP leaders stage protest against power tariff hike

Vijayawada: TDP Politburo Member and Vijayawada Central Constituency former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao lashed out at the government for increasing power charges and tariffs, which burden the consumers heavily.

TDP Vijayawada Central Constituency leaders and activists organised an agitation, opposing the increase of power tariffs in the State, here on Sunday. They burnt the copies of electricity bills at the party office at Ajith Singh Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Bonda Umamaheswar Rao said during the tenure of TDP rule, there were no power cuts in the State and also quality power was provided to the people uninterruptedly. Due to the lack of awareness about power sector, the State government was purchasing power at a high cost and burdening the public, he alleged.

The TDP leader said that the ruling YSRCP government purchased power at a cost of Rs 20 per unit, while it was purchased at a cost of Rs 2 during TDP regime. Though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to rule by giving a promise that he does not raise power tariffs, but he enhanced the power tariffs about eight times, he pointed out.

Umamaheswar Rao came down heavily on the State government and said that the YSRCP had no right to rule the State. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain the reason for increasing the power tariffs eight times to the people, he demanded. People are afraid to switch on the fan even though they voted for the fan symbol in the past Assembly elections, he commented. The TDP leader asserted that other State governments have not raised the power tariff in their States, but the YSRCP increased the electricity charges. Also, the government increased essential commodities, petrol and diesel, and gas prices in the State, he alleged.

TDP State secretary Navaneetham Sambasiva Rao, leaders G Krishna Mohan, AT Rama Rao, Sk Anwar, P Srinu and others participated in the protest.