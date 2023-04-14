Vijayawada : Tension in Gudivada ahead of Naidu's road show

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Tension prevailed at the party office of former Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) in Gudivada on Thursday as the activists of YSRCP and TDP resorted to clash after raising slogans against each other before the arrival of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Gudivada.

The police, who were present at the site, quelled both the groups and brought the situation under control. Police appealed to both the groups not to resort to fighting.

Expecting trouble, a large posse of police including NSG commandos were deployed to Gudivada as Chandrababu Naidu is going to stay back in Gudivada till April 14 evening. The police diverted the activists of both the parties in different routes to prevent further clashes.

Meanwhile, N Chandrababu Naidu, who reached Gudivada from Nimmakuru, received a grand welcome. A large number of TDP men reached the outskirts of the city in a rally and welcomed the Chandrababu road show. TDP leaders including Ravi Venkateswara Rao and others welcomed Naidu. The TDP supremo is going to make a night halt in Gudivada on Thursday and attend TDP meetings on Friday. People were seen in large numbers to welcome the Chandrababu road show in Gudivada.