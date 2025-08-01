Vijayawada traffic police a role model, says DGP

Vijayawada: In a significant step towards enhancing technology-driven traffic policing in Vijayawada, the state DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday handed over 14 drones, 350 baton lights, and 720 khaki caps to police at a special event organised at the office of the Police Commissioner, Vijayawada.

The initiative, led by Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, aims to strengthen traffic enforcement and crime prevention using cutting-edge tools. The DGP also flagged off 40 traffic patrolling vehicles, reinforcing the department’s on-ground presence. Speaking at the event, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta praised the NTR District Police, stating that the NTR Police Commissionerate has emerged as a national leader in the use of technology for policing. He said, “The Vijayawada Traffic Police are setting an example for the rest of the state. The efforts of Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu and his team in using smart surveillance to manage traffic and control crime are truly commendable.”

The DGP emphasised that the use of drones positions the Commissionerate at the forefront in Andhra Pradesh.

Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu explained how, with support from the state government and generous donors, the department has procured modern equipment to ensure public safety and smart policing.

He said each Law & Order police station under the Commissionerate now has a dedicated drone and stated that drones have helped detect and prevent anti-social activities. He said thousands of CCTV cameras have been installed across urban and rural zones for surveillance. The Commissioner further added that AI-powered traffic signal systems will soon be installed at all major junctions across Vijayawada.

Deputy commissioners of police K Saritha, Tirumaleshwara Reddy, KM Maheshwara Raju, ABTS Udayarani, ADCP Traffic AVL Prasanna Kumar and other senior police officers, traffic personnel, and others attended the event.