Vijayawada: Transporters strike over increasing costs total

Vijayawada: The truck operators in the State observed one day bandh on Friday protesting against the policies of the Union government. Around 3 lakh trucks went off the roads from early morning till night in response to the bandh call given by Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association.

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association general secretary Y V Eswara Rao, who submitted a memorandum to District Collector A Md Imtiaz at the Collector's camp office here on Friday, said that the transport sector is facing crises due to the increasing prices of diesel and petrol, increase of toll gate charges every year, increasing third party insurance premium and rising prices of spare parts and maintenance expenses.

The decision taken by the Union government on scrapping of commercial vehicles 15 years after the date of manufacture is also a big blow to the transport sector. Lakhs of automobile workers, truck drivers, mechanics and spare traders and others are eking livelihood on the transport sector. The lorry owners particularly who have one or two vehicles are facing many hardships due to spiraling prices of diesel and maintenance expenses, they said.

Many truck owners have old vehicles and been depending on transportation of goods for their livelihood, they said. Y V Eswara Rao said that the national wide transport bandh was total and peaceful. The truck operators staged protest at 11 am on Friday at the Krishna District Lorry Owners Association office, Benz Circle opposing policies of the Central government.