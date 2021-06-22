Vijayawada: Vamsadhara Tribunal upholds AP right on water

Vijayawada: Putting at rest more than 15-year-long dispute over sharing of water of Vamsadhara, the three-member Vamsadhara River Water Tribunal headed by Justice Dr Mukundakam Sharma and members Justice Pratibha Rani and Justice BN Chaturvedi delivered the judgment at New Delhi on Monday stating that the complaint of Andhra Pradesh against Odisha government was maintainable. Andhra Pradesh has been pleading for the construction of Neradi Barrage across Vamsadhara.

Importantly, the Tribunal permitted Andhra Pradesh to construct Neradi Barrage across Vamsadhara with a right head sluice with a capacity of 8000 cusecs for meeting the requirement of Andhra Pradesh. However, the left head sluice would be built to meet the requirement of Odisha.

The Tribunal permitted Andhra Pradesh to draw water from Neradi Barrage during the first crop period from June 1 to November 30 every year. All flows thereafter shall be let down in the river for use by both the States as agreed upon.

The tribunal directed the Odisha government to acquire 106 acres of land in its territory for Neradi Barrage and hand it over to Andhra Pradesh.

The tribunal declared that both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states shall share the 115 tmc ft water at Gotta Barrage on 50:50 basis as per the agreement reached in 1962.