Vijayawada: Walkers International annual meet on December 18, 19

Vijayawada: Walkers International is organising its 30th annual international convention here for two days starting from December 18, said its president Tondepu Venkata Hanumantha Rao.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Hanumantha Rao said that Walkers International is a health movement which was started 35 years ago with the slogan 'Health is Wealth' and taking Mahatma Gandhi as icon.

The Walkers International comprises of 1,350 walkers clubs with two-lakh members across the world. It was founded by former minister from Visakhapatnam late Sunkari Alwaru Das, he recalled.

Hanumantha Rao said that the annual convention would be held at Ca Convention near Guntupalli on the outskirts of the city. The convention expects the participation of delegates from across the country apart from the State. A number of cultural programmes, competition in walking, speeches on health improvement, would be conducted. There would be prizes to be won by the delegates, he said. The convention would announce awards to the best walkers clubs which provided the best services during the present year.

Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad and other dignitaries would participate in the convention. Convention chairman Raavi Krishna Rao, International PRO and convention secretary Kolluri, international secretary Alamuri Amarnadh, convention coordinator Maddineni Chakradhar, international treasurer Moturi Prabhakar and others were present.