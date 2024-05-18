  • Menu
Vijayawada: YSRCP demands action on ‘errant’ police officials

YSRCP leaders handing over a complaint against some police officials to Chief Electoral Officer M K Meena at the Secretariat on Friday

  • In the complaint to EC, party leaders demand transfer of Guntur range IG Sarvashresta Tripathi and Anantapur ASP Ramakrishna
  • Wants action against Ramakrishna for damaging CC cameras in MLA Ketireddy Peddareddy’s house

Vijayawada : YSRCP leaders, including MLA Malladi Vishnu, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and party grievances cell president A Narayana Murthy demanded the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to transfer of Guntur range IG Sarvashresta Tripathi and suspension of Anantapur ASP Ramakrishna.

In a complaint submitted to the CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday at the Secretariat, the YSRCP leaders alleged that the police officials had failed to take action to prevent violence on polling day and attacks on SC, ST and BC families by TDP goons later. Condemning the damage to CC cameras in MLA Ketireddy Peddareddy’s house by police, they sought suspension of additional SP Ramakrishna.

Later, speaking to media persons, Kishore Babu said that the increase in poll percentage reflects the overwhelming response from beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in favour of YSRCP government. He said higher voting percentage indicates pro-incumbency trend. Stating that people are not going to believe the false propaganda of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Kishore Babu said the YSRCP will win more than 151 seats. He alleged that some police officials acted in support of TDP on polling day.

