Vinayaka Chavithi: AP High Court gives permission to conduct celebrations in pvt premises

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to give permission to conduct Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations provided the organisers observed Covid-appropriate behaviour while worshipping Lord Vinayaka.

Allowing a batch of petitions, the division bench of the High Court during the lunch motion, stated that the celebrations could be conducted in private premises.

The division bench pointed out that Article 26 allows people to perform religious celebrations and they could not be stopped.

However, the people could conduct celebrations by strictly following the Covid regulations with the number of devotees not crossing five at any time.

The High Court concurred with the argument of the government that the festival could not be conducted in the public places.