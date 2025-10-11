Vinusha Reddy slams left parties’ “Go Back Modi” call

Kurnool: BJP State unit Spokesperson Vinusha Reddy strongly criticised the “Go Back Modi” slogan raised by Left parties ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press meet in Kurnool on Friday, she said the slogan reflects the “frustration and irrelevance” of the Left parties in the State.

“The people of Andhra Pradesh have moved forward with development, but the CPI wants to drag the State backwards,” she remarked.

Responding to CPI leader Ramakrishna’s recent statements, Dr Vinusha posed a series of pointed questions: “What exactly do they want to go back to? Should we go back from infrastructure growth, from reduced taxes, from price stability, from investment and jobs? This is not a political slogan—it’s a call against the progress made under Modi ji’s leadership.”

She said the people of Kurnool and Andhra Pradesh will give a fitting reply by welcoming the Prime Minister with enthusiasm and pride.

She highlighted that under the Modi government, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed rapid progress. Kurnool has become a hub of development with projects such as the Orvakal Industrial Node, Asia’s largest hybrid Solar–Wind–Hydro Energy Project, DRDO Drone Testing Centre, Jayaraj Steel Factory, Kurnool Airport under the UDAN scheme, modernization of Kurnool Railway Station, and infrastructure upgrades under the PRASADAM scheme.

She further noted that Rs.5,000 crores have been released for the Polavaram Project, Rs 12,000 crores for Vizag Steel Plant revival, and Rs 15,000 crores for Amaravati development.

Emphasising economic reforms, she said GST has reduced tax slabs, brought down the cost of essentials, and empowered citizens with more savings.

“The Left may shout slogans, but people see the change on the ground — in roads, jobs, education, industries, and opportunities. The people have already said ‘Go Back’ to outdated ideologies. On October 16, they will say ‘Welcome Modi’ with one voice,” she asserted.