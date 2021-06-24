Virtual Lec-Dem on Yoga for Immunity held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Kattankulathur: Over 100 students and staff of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) participated in the virtual Lec-Dem on Yoga for Immunity and Wellness held on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

A live demonstration was conducted by Dr Rakshita Nayak, yoga scholar from S-VYASA. Several students and faculty members participated in it and learn the various asanas.

In his introductory remark, Dean (Medical) of SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC) said, "Covid has created panic among people and yoga is one way of overcoming this anxiety - both physically and psychologically."

SRM MCH&RC's Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar said, "Self-discipline can help master the world, not in terms of being a rule but understanding the meaning of life and knowing how to lead a healthy life. Good health should consist of being mentally, physically, and spiritually well. If one has a calm mind, the body will also be calm. This is what Yoga teaches us, to control the body, mind, and spirit."

Dr. Vijaya Majumdar, Associate Professor, S-VYASA gave a detailed presentation on 'Yoga as a preventive as well as management strategy against COVID19' as part of her keynote address.