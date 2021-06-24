Virtual Lec-Dem on Yoga for Immunity held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology
More than 100 students and staff take part in the programme on the occasion of International Day of Yoga
Kattankulathur: Over 100 students and staff of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) participated in the virtual Lec-Dem on Yoga for Immunity and Wellness held on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.
A live demonstration was conducted by Dr Rakshita Nayak, yoga scholar from S-VYASA. Several students and faculty members participated in it and learn the various asanas.
In his introductory remark, Dean (Medical) of SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC) said, "Covid has created panic among people and yoga is one way of overcoming this anxiety - both physically and psychologically."
SRM MCH&RC's Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical and Health Sciences) Lt. Col. Dr. A. Ravikumar said, "Self-discipline can help master the world, not in terms of being a rule but understanding the meaning of life and knowing how to lead a healthy life. Good health should consist of being mentally, physically, and spiritually well. If one has a calm mind, the body will also be calm. This is what Yoga teaches us, to control the body, mind, and spirit."
Dr. Vijaya Majumdar, Associate Professor, S-VYASA gave a detailed presentation on 'Yoga as a preventive as well as management strategy against COVID19' as part of her keynote address.