Visakhapatnam: 'Achievers Day' celebrated at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: GITAM celebrated 'Achievers Day' here on Wednesday to appreciate the students selected in campus recruitments and those who won medals in national level sports, cultural, technical competitions.

The institution gave away appreciation certificates and medals to student achievers in the presence of Tata Consultancy Services vice-president and Global RMG head ES Chakravarthy.

Informing the placement details, the institution career services associate dean Cdr Gurumoorthy Gangadhran informed that more than 230 corporates visited the campus to conduct interviews. Engineering, science, pharmacy, management, law, nursing students received 3,200 offers and interestingly 530 students received multiple offers. He announced that the highest package is 46.4 lakhs per annum. More than 950 students are pursuing internships with reputed companies in the current academic year, he added.

Career guidance centre director Vamsikiran Somayajula said the students were mentored on various skill sets throughout the journey and exposed to various hackathons, technical competitions, leadership talks, corporate specific assessments and mock interviews with industry experts to succeed in campus placements.

Institution's Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam appreciated the students for their achievement.